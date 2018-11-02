Zynga (ZNGA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.96 million.Zynga also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,383,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,309,684. Zynga has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Zynga had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $3.40 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.82.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,045.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $163,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 493,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,796. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

