$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.06. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.93). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.14. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -229.41%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director John T. Raymond purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

