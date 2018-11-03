-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ earnings. Exela Technologies reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Exela Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exela Technologies.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter. Exela Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31,672.80% and a negative net margin of 14.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on XELA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $918.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exela Technologies (XELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.