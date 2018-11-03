$0.08 EPS Expected for SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.11. SunCoke Energy posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.25 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,487,000 after acquiring an additional 706,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,921,000 after acquiring an additional 635,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $4,569,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 76.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 715,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,557,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,076,000 after acquiring an additional 160,085 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXC opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.95. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

