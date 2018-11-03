-$0.14 EPS Expected for Bovie Medical Corporation (BVX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bovie Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:BVX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bovie Medical’s earnings. Bovie Medical posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bovie Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bovie Medical.

Bovie Medical (NASDAQ:BVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Bovie Medical in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

BVX opened at $5.66 on Monday. Bovie Medical has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

About Bovie Medical

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

