$0.36 EPS Expected for First Horizon National Corp (FHN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. First Horizon National posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Horizon National.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “$17.03” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

In other First Horizon National news, insider David T. Popwell purchased 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $250,110.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 283,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,028.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $788,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 640,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,387.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,750 shares of company stock worth $1,086,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 230,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 350,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon National has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.