105,086 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,498,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,643,000 after buying an additional 48,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,615,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,273,000 after buying an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,869,000 after buying an additional 105,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 594,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after buying an additional 119,235 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

ORLY stock opened at $325.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $206.54 and a 52 week high of $351.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $384,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,302,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

