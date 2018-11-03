113,953 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 113,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 101.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 117.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 86.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 496,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 230,541 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $1,990,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $55.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.52 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 90.71% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $242,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,606.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $242,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,664 shares of company stock worth $20,046,606. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.