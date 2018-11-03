1,344 Shares in LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Purchased by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LivaNova by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in LivaNova by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on LivaNova from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $112.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $121,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $963,033 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

