1,504 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 112,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.25.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $126.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.79 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

