1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR Glb TACTICAL (FTGC) Stake Lowered by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR Glb TACTICAL (NASDAQ:FTGC) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR Glb TACTICAL were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR Glb TACTICAL by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR Glb TACTICAL during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR Glb TACTICAL during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR Glb TACTICAL during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR Glb TACTICAL by 48.4% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC opened at $19.53 on Friday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR Glb TACTICAL has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

