202,196 Shares in VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 202,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,269,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in VICI Properties by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 763,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,449,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,212 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,940,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in VICI Properties by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

VICI stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 152.87 and a quick ratio of 152.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

