$204.49 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report $204.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.06 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $190.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $904.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.60 million to $936.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $971.20 million, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,575,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,819 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

