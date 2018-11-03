2,092 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Acquired by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,442,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $516.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.75 and a 12 month high of $581.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.64.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total value of $127,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,140,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,003 shares of company stock valued at $42,709,030. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

