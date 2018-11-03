29,100 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.29.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. MED assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

