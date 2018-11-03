3,336 Shares in Sony Corp (SNE) Acquired by Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,195,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Sony by 966.3% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 844,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,219,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sony by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,111,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,780,000 after buying an additional 709,208 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,785,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sony by 1,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 294,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 318,549 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1,953.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,882.28 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Sony’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $62.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

