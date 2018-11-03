4,099 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,926 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $397,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $164,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,712 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on Bottomline Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

