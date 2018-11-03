4,176 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,225,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,115,000 after acquiring an additional 141,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,698,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,435,000 after acquiring an additional 59,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,191,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,685,000 after acquiring an additional 341,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAG opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several analysts have commented on PAG shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penske Automotive Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

