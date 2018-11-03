44,110 Shares in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,866,000 after acquiring an additional 264,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hub Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,667,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hub Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 207,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 12,002.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 657,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 3,913.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 570,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after acquiring an additional 556,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $125,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hub Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $933.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

