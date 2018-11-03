70,043 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Prospect Capital’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

