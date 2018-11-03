8X8 (EGHT) Given Hold Rating at Summit Insights

Summit Insights reiterated their hold rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Summit Insights also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered 8X8 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on 8X8 from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

EGHT stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Darren J. Hakeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,730 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $97,925.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,987,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,725,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,739,000 after purchasing an additional 700,508 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,126,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 810,900 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,683,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,189,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

