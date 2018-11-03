AAON (AAON) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. AAON has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $236,203.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Short sold 5,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $236,672.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,976.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,984 shares of company stock valued at $534,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.