Abcam (ABC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

ABC stock opened at GBX 1,243 ($16.24) on Thursday. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 9.73 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.86).

In other news, insider Peter Allen acquired 12,000 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,304 ($17.04) per share, for a total transaction of £156,480 ($204,468.84). Also, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,441 ($18.83), for a total value of £14,410,000 ($18,829,217.30).

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

