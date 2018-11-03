Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,388 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $24,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,558,000 after acquiring an additional 178,814 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter worth about $5,169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 60.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Scholastic by 164.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.68. Scholastic Corp has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.70 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Scholastic’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Scholastic news, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 12,953 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $583,791.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,413.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 28,177 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,163,991.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,375.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,488 shares of company stock worth $3,049,524 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scholastic from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholastic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

