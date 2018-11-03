Accelerator Network (ACC) Trading 69.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Accelerator Network (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Accelerator Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Accelerator Network has traded 69.8% higher against the US dollar. Accelerator Network has a market capitalization of $111,634.00 and approximately $452.00 worth of Accelerator Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00799713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020977 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009730 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Accelerator Network Profile

Accelerator Network (CRYPTO:ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Accelerator Network’s total supply is 849,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,348 tokens. The official website for Accelerator Network is accelerator.network. Accelerator Network’s official message board is medium.com/accelerator-network. Accelerator Network’s official Twitter account is @Accelerator_Net.

Buying and Selling Accelerator Network

Accelerator Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Accelerator Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Accelerator Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Accelerator Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

