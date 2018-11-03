ACNB Co. (ACNB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ACNB were worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded ACNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

ACNB stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

In related news, EVP Tom N. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.21 per share, for a total transaction of $38,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,202 shares of company stock valued at $46,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Profile

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual, business, and government customers primarily in Pennsylvania. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

