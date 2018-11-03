Acuity Brands (AYI) versus Sql Technologies C (SQFL) Financial Comparison

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) and Sql Technologies C (OTCMKTS:SQFL) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Acuity Brands has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sql Technologies C has a beta of -4.03, meaning that its stock price is 503% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acuity Brands and Sql Technologies C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acuity Brands 9.50% 20.30% 11.70% Sql Technologies C -161.05% N/A -76.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acuity Brands and Sql Technologies C, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acuity Brands 2 5 5 0 2.25 Sql Technologies C 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acuity Brands currently has a consensus price target of $150.89, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Acuity Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acuity Brands is more favorable than Sql Technologies C.

Dividends

Acuity Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sql Technologies C does not pay a dividend. Acuity Brands pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acuity Brands and Sql Technologies C’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acuity Brands $3.68 billion 1.43 $349.60 million $8.22 15.94 Sql Technologies C $7.70 million 21.08 -$26.71 million N/A N/A

Acuity Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sql Technologies C.

Summary

Acuity Brands beats Sql Technologies C on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, Acuity Controls, and Atrius brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, lighting showrooms, national accounts, government entities and municipalities, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, utility distributors, system integrators, developers, and energy service companies, as well as new construction, renovation, and maintenance and repair markets. The company sells its products through independent sales agents, electrical distributors, system integrators, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sql Technologies C Company Profile

SQL Technologies Corp. manufactures and sells ceiling fans and lighting fixtures to large retailers under the General Electric brand through retail and online sales. The company was formerly known as Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp. and changed its name to SQL Technologies Corp. in August 2016. SQL Technologies Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

