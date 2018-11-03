Acushnet (GOLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reissued their in-line rating on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 227,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,619. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.42 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.