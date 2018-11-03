Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management CA

WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA owned about 0.57% of Addus Homecare worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Addus Homecare by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Addus Homecare by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus Homecare news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $60,459,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $65.40 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $131.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

