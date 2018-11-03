ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $118.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Equities analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 41,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

