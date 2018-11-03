Adrenaline Coin Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (ADN)

Adrenaline Coin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Adrenaline Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $30,281.00 worth of Adrenaline Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adrenaline Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adrenaline Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,356.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.79 or 0.03133364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.03 or 0.07402948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00802046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01650266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00142876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.01837570 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00425381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00030355 BTC.

About Adrenaline Coin

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline Coin’s total supply is 10,374,032 coins. Adrenaline Coin’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay. Adrenaline Coin’s official website is adrenalinecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Adrenaline Coin

Adrenaline Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adrenaline Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adrenaline Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

