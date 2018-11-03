Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) & Integral Technologies (ITKG) Head to Head Review

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Integral Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries $671.01 million 2.69 $137.86 million $4.23 11.08 Integral Technologies $70,000.00 138.99 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advanced Energy Industries and Integral Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67 Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus target price of $70.40, indicating a potential upside of 50.20%. Given Advanced Energy Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advanced Energy Industries is more favorable than Integral Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Integral Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries 13.18% 32.09% 22.88% Integral Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Energy Industries has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Technologies has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats Integral Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. The company also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems for industrial and analytical applications. In addition, it offers repair services, conversions, upgrades, and refurbishments and used equipment to companies. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the North America, Europe, and Asia. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Integral Technologies

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

