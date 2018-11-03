Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares Gap Up to $18.21

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $18.21. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 4895274 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.52.

The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,882,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,815,400 shares of company stock valued at $61,026,371. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 87,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

