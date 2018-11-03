Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a research report report published on Friday. Chardan Capital currently has a $4.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We had previously expressed concerns on ADVM-043. In our 9 August 2018 research, we stated [t]hus even if safety signals are reassuring, there may be some question on efficacy in final data.” Based on the failure of DTX101, and uncertainty on the liver tropism of AAVrh10, we saw issues with the design of ADMV-043. Further, a serious of previous failures of AAV-based GT for A1AT from other organizations including AGTC (Neutral) suggest this is a difficult indication to treat with GT. We look for better datasets in the remaining Adverum pipeline. The OPTIC phase I trial of ADVM-022, an AAV7m8-based, intravitreal anti- VEGF GT for wet AMD, is due to begin dosing in 4Q18. 2018 research detailed our concerns on this asset.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst wrote.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Adverum Biotechnologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 target price on Adverum Biotechnologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,366,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,440. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 3,957.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 377.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 2,614,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 591.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 1,426,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 427,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 480.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 479,406 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.