Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,300 First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 597.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 114.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Stollings sold 15,847 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $500,606.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,143 shares of company stock worth $31,466. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “$31.40” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $26.61 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

