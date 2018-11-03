Aecom (ACM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,217,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $39,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,294,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,132,000 after purchasing an additional 375,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,819,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,434,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 389,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aecom by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,403,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,395,000 after buying an additional 1,239,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aecom by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,629,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Argus downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aecom from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $52,211.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

