Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Insider Casey C. Kopczynski Sells 11,000 Shares

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $592,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AERI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.84. 590,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,101. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,049,000 after buying an additional 246,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after buying an additional 221,582 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 798,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 553,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after buying an additional 187,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

AERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

