Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $166.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMG. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.50.

NYSE AMG opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $110.27 and a one year high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

In other news, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.48 per share, with a total value of $180,610.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at $818,406.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

