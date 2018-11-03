Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,266,314 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the September 28th total of 3,538,270 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,755,274 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of A opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $197,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,308,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,742,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

