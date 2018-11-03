Air Lease Corp (AL) Stake Lowered by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $676,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,896.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $281,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,550. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

AL opened at $39.22 on Friday. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

