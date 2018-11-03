Air Partner plc (AIR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on December 7th

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AIR opened at GBX 100.10 ($1.31) on Friday. Air Partner has a 12-month low of GBX 99.75 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Air Partner to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Air Partner Company Profile

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

