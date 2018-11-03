Airgain (AIRG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4-16.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.34 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. 144,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,320. Airgain has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $137.10 million, a PE ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Airgain had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

