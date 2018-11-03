Albemarle Co. (ALB) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Albemarle worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,330,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $691,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,510 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,617,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,144 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,024,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,981,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 757,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $301,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $144.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $853.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

