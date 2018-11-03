Alibaba Group (BABA) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at SunTrust Banks

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BABA. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,968,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,035,714. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $130.06 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,162,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,943,000 after buying an additional 97,770 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 319,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,293,000 after purchasing an additional 118,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

