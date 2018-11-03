Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARLP. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of ARLP opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.79. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.23 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director Nick Carter bought 2,219 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,047.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $146,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $248,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 29.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

