Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.39.

Shares of MDRX stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,415,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,012.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 25,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

