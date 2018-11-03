Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 67,727 Xperi Corp (XPER)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Xperi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Xperi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 14.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 70.3% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Xperi during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER opened at $14.35 on Friday. Xperi Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Xperi had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on shares of Xperi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.