Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $199,228,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,704,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $522,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,110,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,819 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,161,408 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $429,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 862.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,040,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 932,386 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $79.30 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

