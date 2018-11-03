Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,890 Tredegar Co. (TG)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,567,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tredegar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tredegar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

NYSE TG opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.76 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

