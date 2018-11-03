Alumasc Group (ALU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, FinnCap raised their price objective on Alumasc Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Alumasc Group alerts:

Shares of LON ALU opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Thursday. Alumasc Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Alumasc Group had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 5.13%.

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; roofing and walling products, including waterproofing systems for flat roofs and exterior wall insulation systems, as well as roofing support services; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.